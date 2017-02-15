The Campus Activities Board will host an open discussion March 1 as part of Brookhaven College’s Speak Up! series.

By Eric Lopez

Arts & Culture Editor

Students, staff and faculty will have the opportunity to openly discuss and voice their opinions on marijuana legislation at noon March 1 in the Commons Courtyard. The Campus Activities Board will host an open conversation, part of Brookhaven College’s Speak Up! series, during the campus’s Safe Spring Break event.

Candace Williams, student program development coordinator, said the details of the discussion are still being finalized.

Currently, marijuana is illegal in Texas.

“The legalization of marijuana in Texas, as well as states where it has been legalized, will be discussed,” Williams said.

CAB members will facilitate the discussion, Williams said.

Francisco Guerrero, CAB member and Early College High School student, said CAB plans to pose critical and controversial questions to students.

“We want to see what the people think about [marijuana legislature],” Guerrero said. “We want the crowd to really move the conversation,”

The Safe Spring Break event will also provide service learning opportunities for Brookhaven students. Students will get tips on how to be responsible during spring break and where to find volunteer options if they are not going out of town.