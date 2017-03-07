By Joshua Drake

Staff Writer

The Office of Student Life will host its annual Mardi Gras Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Commons Courtyard.

Rebekah Benavides, student program development coordinator, said this year the party will include a float parade.

“It’s the first year that the OSL is doing this,” Benavides said.

Benavides said any student can decorate his or her own float for the parade, and prizes will be awarded to whomever has the best one. Float entrants can walk, bike, skateboard or pull a wagon.

The deadline to register for the parade contest was Feb. 21, according to a campuswide email sent by OSL. Benavides said the OSL is excited to see the turnout for this event. “It’s going to be a fun, festive atmosphere,” she said.

Food and music will be provided with a sampling of Cajun cuisine. A fortuneteller and stilt-walkers will also be part of the party’s entertainment.

There will be a photo booth for attendees to take Mardi Gras pictures, along with a do-it-yourself face mask booth.

For more information, contact the Office of Student Life in Room S201 or email bhcstudentlifedcccd.edu.