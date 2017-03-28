By Shamsa Rehman

Contributing Writer

SHOP THE PERIMETER

The perimeter of the grocery store is where most of the healthy items, such as vegetables, meats, proteins and vitamins are found. These items help in reducing or maintaining weight. An individual’s plate should consist of five portions; vegetables, grains, dairy products, fruits, meat and beans, to stay healthy.

MAKE A RAINBOW

Make the cart colorful by adding different fruits and vegetables, such as apples, bananas, grapes and tomatoes. Give preference to green vegetables such as lettuce as compared to the meat.

CHOOSE WHOLE GRAINS

Most people percieve whole grains as difficult to incorporate into a diet. Sometimes it is difficult to determine which products are whole grain. Whole grains reduce the risk of diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some forms of cancer. They are filled with proteins; trace minerals such as iron, copper and zinc; fiber; vitamin B; and antioxidants.

AVOID PROCESSED PROTEINS

Protein is a very important source of energy for our body. It helps grow hair and nails and heal wounds. But shoppers should be careful when choosing the sources of protein. Consuming small amounts of processed red meat on a regular basis can lead to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Replacing processed meats with other healthy protein sources such as poultry, fish or beans, may reduce these risks.

SOURCES: hsps.harvard.edu, todaysdietitian.com, myfoodpyramid.com