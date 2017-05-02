By Joshua Drake

Staff Writer

Theatre Brookhaven will put on Richard O’Brien’s 1975 dark-comedy musical, “The Rocky Horror Show” Showings begin July 13 in the Performance Hall in the C Building.

The story follows Brad and Janet, a newly engaged couple, as they stumble upon the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter during a rainstorm. Taking refuge in the castle, they witness Frank-N-Furter unveiling his newest creation, Rocky. Over the course of the night, Frank-N-Furter seduces both Brad and Janet. As Janet and Rocky become biblically involved, Dr. Everett Scott arrives looking for his nephew Eddie, who has been slain by Frank-N-Furter. It all goes to pot when the guests discover Frank-N-Furter is actually an alien. Frank-N-Furter reveals he is a transvestite from the planet Transsexual in the Transylvania galaxy. He succeeds in creating the Sonic Transducer, an audio vibratory physio-molecular transport device capable of breaking down solid matter and projecting it through space or perhaps time itself.

“It’s kind of a famous piece and fun for our kids and also to attract an audience who do not normally come,” Darise Error, a theater professor, said.

“The show is very much an audience participation piece, the actors will be yelling at the audience,” Error said. “ Sometimes, the people in the audience come dressed up in costumes so they can get the vibe of the picture show.”

Auditions for the show will be held May 15-18, according to the theatre department’s Facebook. Actors, singers and dancers who sing can audition from 7:30-10 p.m. May 16. Dancers only can audition from 7:30-10 p.m. May 17. Callbacks are from 7:30-10 p.m. May 18. To audition, email Error at derror@dcccd.edu. “This show is a must-go see because it is basically an excuse to sing a bunch of old rock-and-roll songs. And it’s a 1950s rock concert but with people dressed in drag,” Error said.

Theatre Brookhaven’s production will perform “The Rocky Horror Show” July 13-23. Showings start at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.