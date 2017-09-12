Campus carry may be intended to guarantee the right to bear arms, but may not help protect others.

By Willie R. Cole

Senior Photo Editor

Guns should not be allowed on college campuses.

In June 2015, Gov. Gregg Abbott signed the open carry law, House Bill 910, according to The Texas Tribune. Senate Bill 11, more commonly known as campus carry, which allows handguns on college campuses was also signed.

The law took effect at two-year colleges Aug. 1, according to dcccd. edu. The same law has been in effect at four-year schools for a year, according to The Texas Tribune.

SB 11 allows licensed to carry holders to carry concealed handguns on Texas public campuses.

The Second Amendment gives all Americans the right to keep and bear arms. This right of Americans is a necessity to keep order and peace.

By all means, if you need to take your 9mm to the grocery store to get a gallon of milk, that’s OK.

However, when it comes to campus carry, it becomes another matter. Guns have no place on a college campus.

There is no rational reason to bring a handgun to a campus. Campus police officers already carry handguns to protect students, staff and faculty.

If I don’t feel safe in a place, then I won’t go there. I should not have to live my life in constant fear of something happening. I shouldn’t need a handgun at my side to get an education. If I do this, then I give power to the unknown.

More people carrying handguns in hostile situations could lead to unnecessary injuries or death.

I’m not going to live my life looking over my shoulder, waiting for an unlikely attack. When I do that, the bad guys have won.

Given today’s political and social climate, lawmakers should focus on figuring out solutions to education, homelessness and the economy, among other issues. Instead, they seem to be more worried about whether or not we need more people packing heat.

Carrying a handgun could make some people feel safer, but you still shouldn’t need one in class. Danger has no distinct face, skin color or gender.

Eight states allow people to carry weapons at colleges and universities, according to NBC News. Most fatal mass shootings occur in places where guns are allowed, and people who carry are rarely able to stop them.

Your reasons to carry or not carry are fine. I see no reason to pack a 9mm in a classroom, even if the law allows it. When I’m on campus, my concern is how I can get that A and if I’ll be able to keep up with the work pace. I feel more than safe here and at all DCCCD campuses.

I’ve lived a lot longer than most of my classmates, and I have never seen or heard of a legitimate reason to bring a handgun to class.

I’m not for or against taking away anyone’s rights. What I am in favor of is common sense.

DCCCD has taken every effort to give students the best opportunity to succeed, and has kept every campus a safe and inviting place. This is the law. This is your right. Use a little common sense, and leave the protection to the trained officials, or get a badge so you can protect and serve.

If you bring a gun, then you are looking to be approached by another gun.