By Josh Drake

Distributing Manager

Brookhaven College’s Basement Gallery will give students, staff and faculty an opportunity to listen to and meet well-known professional photographers through Focal Points, an open photography lecture series.

Focal Points is geared toward Dallas County Community College District photojournalism and photography students and is open to the public.

This year’s installment of Focal Points will be held noon-3 p.m. Oct. 19 in Room X1091.

The one-day photography workshop will feature Michael Mulvey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who covered Hurricane Katrina for The Dallas Morning News, Daniel Rodrigue, photojournalism professor, said.

Louis DeLuca, a photographer for the DMN, will be part of the panel. DeLuca recently covered Hurricane Harvey. He shot a now-viral photo of Cathy Pham and her son, Aidan, being carried through floodwaters by a Houston SWAT officer.

Kathy Tran, a former Brookhaven student, and Mike Mezeul II, a freelance photographer, will share their experiences as professional photographers.

Tran said she likes to call herself a photojournalist because she loves documenting. She said she will speak about her tenure as a photographer and creative multimedia director at The Courier and her photography for major publications and businesses.

“I am lucky to photograph full-time because I shoot a diverse range of subjects,” Tran said. “I find myself fighting the saying, ‘Jack of all trades, master of none.’ You can be good at many things.”

Rodrigue said Mezeul II has worked for every major publication in Dallas, but now photographs all over the world. He is experiencing a photographer’s dream, Rodrigue said. Mezeul II has shot photos of everything from icebergs, the northern lights in Canada, lava flows in Hawaii and bears in Yellowstone.

Michael Granberry, will share his story, “Six-Tenths of a Second, Two Lives Forever Changed,” about Bob Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning image of Jack Ruby shooting Lee Harvey Oswald.